Fresh Killings Rock Jos 24 Hours After Tinubu’s Visit

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A fresh attack has hit Jos, Plateau State, with at least three people killed in Nyango Gyel community, Jos South Local Government Area, barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu visited the state to console victims of a previous attack.

The attackers struck around 10:40 pm, shooting sporadically before fleeing.

President Tinubu had earlier promised that such attacks would not happen again during his visit to Jos, where he met with victims and government officials.

“To the victims, there is nothing I can give you, whether in billions of naira, but I can console you and promise that this experience will not repeat itself,” Tinubu said.

The President announced plans to deploy 5,000 CCTV cameras to enhance security in the state, with the Minister of Communications, Bosun Tijani, overseeing the installation.

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“We are going to immediately install a network of cameras that will help law enforcement agencies identify troublemakers instantly – over 5,000 of them,” he said.

The Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incident condemned the attack, calling for swift action from security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“This cycle of attacks on our rural communities must stop. We call on security agencies to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We urge heightened vigilance among residents of rural communities in Jos South, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Jos Command, Alfred Alabo, is yet to speak on the attack at the time of filling the report.