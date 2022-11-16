Fresh Lassa Fever Cases In Kogi, Benue, Others Raise Nigeria’s Infections To 957

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the number of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria has risen to 975.

The agency revealed this in its Lassa fever situation report for week 44 posted on its website. It showed that the cases were reported in 26 states across 106 Local Government Areas.

The report revealed that 177 people have died so far from the disease this year.

The report showed that 71 per cent of all confirmed cases were recorded in Ondo, Edo and Bauchi states.

The report also noted that the suspected cases of the disease have hit 7,293.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses.

The report read in part “In week 44, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 10 in week 43, 2022 to 17 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Benue, Kogi and Oyo States.

“Cumulatively from week one to week 44, 2022, 177 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 18.2 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (21.7 per cent).

“In total for 2022, 26 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 106 Local Government Areas.

“Of all confirmed cases, 71 per cent are from Ondo (33 per cent), Edo (25 per cent), and Bauchi (13 per cent) states.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

“No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 44.

“National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.”