Friends, Colleagues Mourn Death Of Nollywood Actress Rachel Bakam

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The death of popular Nollywood Actress, Rachel Bakam has thrown the industry into mourning as colleagues have continued to mourn her death.

Bakam, who is also writer, TV presenter and producer was said to have died after a brief illness at a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Bakam until her death , was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rayzeds Media Ltd, and also the founder and President of the Nigerian Water Ski And Wakeboard Federation. The deceased was an anti-human trafficking ambassador.

One of her fans crockcityfest while wring on Instgram described Bakam’s death as a big blow to the entertainment industry.

He wrote, “Saddened about your death @rachelbakam was a kind hearted and absolute great human being. She impacted many lives when she was alive. RACHAEL D PIPER will be missed for her goodness in life. Our condolences to Mrs Rose Bakam and the entire southern kaduna people.”

officialnnedinsoeze wrote: “God please it is enough! forgive our sins heal our land, no more death, no more tears no more pain

“I don’t want to weep anymore over any of my loved ones. Hear Me I pray …Rest In Peace Ambassador @rachelbakam I will miss the sunshine that your life radiated! You were a fighter! Always full of life and radiates hope, love and strength. See you on resurrection Morning. Still Wishing this nightmare will turnout to be April Fool.”

Audu Maikori, the Chocolate City Founder, took to his facebook page to eulogise the late actress as he described her as a hardworking woman.

He said: “Rachel was a very inspiring woman, sister and mother- always had a smile, always positive and very very clear about her goals. I met her probably 17 years ago in Kaduna through a mutual friend and later on with her then husband Israel Edjeren,

“More recently, we were in the same Kaduna Creative group where we mentor, support and share opportunities for empowerment – and she was always very active, passionate about any project concerning Southern Kaduna and Kaduna state as a whole- but with a keen focus on helping the less privileged and the displaced refugees across the country.

“The lady was always so busy, I even used to wonder when she ever got to rest with her packed schedule! There have been quite a few deaths recently, but this one hit me hard!!! It hit us all very hard because we lost a true gem, the space she occupied, not many can fill today because she had a special flair about what she did and that flair was driven by her passion for her people. She will be dearly missed by us all. Rest In Peace Queen Rachel Bakam!”