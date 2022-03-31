Friends Pick PDP Presidential Forms For Peter Obi

Ex-governor Peter Obi’s group of friends called Like Minds (LM) on Thursday picked the nomination and expression of interest forms for him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

Obi was Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election. They ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

With the purchase of the forms, he is expected to contest the PDP ticket with others, include the former vice president who had also purchased the forms.

Speaking after the purchase of forms, the leader of the group, Mr Ekene Nwakuche, said they are a group of young Nigerian professionals that feel the country is not going in the right direction and needs “a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction.”

He re-emphasized Obi’s fiscal policy stance saying if the country can cut down the cost of governance, things will be better “and we believe the person that can do that is Peter Obi”.

The group made up of professionals, businessman , public servants, different category of contractors, and artisans said, “We want the country to move forward. We think Peter Obi can steer it forward and we believe in him because we’ve seen what he did in Anambra when he was a governor. And we have heard him talk, he has the wealth of experience to lead Nigeria to the promised land.

“We are doing this because of our children. Because if we don’t get it right this time around, this 2023, I don’t know where we’ll be. Each and everyone of us here knows how the country is; and we want a better Nigeria. I believe that if you are from Nigeria, be it from the north, south, east, west, you want a better Nigeria.

“The Nigerian dream we’re all looking for can be achievable and the only person that we believe that can give us the Nigerian dream is no other person than Mr. Peter Gregory Obi,” he said.

Obi joins Mr Anyim Pius Anyim, former senate President from the South East geopolitical zone who have indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.