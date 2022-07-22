‘From Bishops To Renting Nollywood Actors’ — Reactions Trail Zack Orji, Gentle Jack, Brymo’s Visit To Tinubu

Nigerians on Twitter have expressed mixed feelings over the visit of some Nollywood actors and singer, Brymo, to the residence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Veteran actors Zack Orji, Gentle Jack, Shaheed Balogun and music star Brymo, amongst others, were among the entertainers that visited the former Lagos State governor under the auspices of Ambassadors of Voice of Change on Friday.

The group led by Mr. Ahmed Bala declared support for the aspiration of Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls.

Tinubu had come under heavy criticism following reports that he hired about thirty “fake bishops” to grace the unveiling of his running mate on Wednesday.

Reacting on Twitter, some Nigerians berated the celebrities for visiting and endorsing Tinubu for president. Below are a few reactions:

A Twitter user @Evidence_P1 said, “The APC and BAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) are now done with renting Nollywood bishops, they are now renting outdated Nollywood actors with cassava and agbado. What a shame!”

Another user, @Ikukuom said, “These Nollywood actors went to see Ahmed Bola Escobat Tinubu today. Stomach infrastructure will be the end of people like this. Look at Zack Orji and Gentle jack.”

Contrary to what most of Twitter users are saying, @gimbakakanda said, “What inspired Igbo celebrities like Peter and Paul Okoye (P-Square), Chidi Mokeme, and Okey Bakassi to declare support for Peter Obi isn’t different from the reason Yoruba celebrities like Brymo, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, and Femi Adebayo endorsed Bola Tinubu.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (middle) with his running mate Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima and singer Brymo

“I do see Zack Orji in Ago palace where he loves driving his old rickety jeep. Don’t blame him, he is hustling for money. Tomorrow he will come and be shouting be wise on TV,” @arizzto1011 said.

On his part, @topensyy said, “If Tinubu somehow wins this election, I won’t be surprised if mc Oluomo becomes a minister and then later the governor of Lagos state. I am Yoruba and I will vote for the labour party’s candidate which is peter obi. If Zack Orji likes let him vote for agbado and corn.”

@Sirjosky said, “No matter how much you and I love Peter Obi and what he represents, there are people who would support others, and that’s fine. Sometimes in life, it’s about your interests, and Zack Orji and his colleagues have been paid handsomely. It’s a selfish world after all. I love Peter Obi.”

@novieverest had a slightly different view: “You know the dragging isn’t about the tribe. You know people from different tribes dragged them. Zack Orji and Gentle Jack are Igbos. You know a lot of young people are frustrated and angry but anything to drag Igbos and bring Igbophobia into any narrative feels good to you guys.”

Also, @SirDavidBent said, “Calling Zack Orji names won’t change his mind though. Is it a pity that many of these men are only after their self-interest? Yes. But they are free constitutionally to campaign for Tinubu and offer him support. Your ranting online won’t change anything.”