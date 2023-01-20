FRSC: 148 FCT Commercial Drivers Test Positive To Drug Use

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has stated that about 148 drivers have tested positive since the agency introduced breathalyser, and have so far referred over 18 persons to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The Corps had in December introduced breathalyser, a device to detect the volume of alcohol content in a drivers’ body systems.

The Sector Commander, FRSC in Federal Capital Territory, Samuel Ogah Ochi, made this known during a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER, noting that the introduction of ‘Breathalyser’ was to curb incessant road accidents in the nation’s capital.

Ochi also stated that the device would not only serve for the detection of alcohol but any other substance that could tamper with an individual’s body system.

When asked whether the breathalyser has been implemented in Abuja, he said, “Yes, we are using them, for the past three weeks we have been visiting all the key operation parks with the breathalysers.

“Before a vehicle moves, all the drivers are tested. We started it latter part of December and it’s a continuous process.

“We have about 148 that have tested positive, we have that almost on daily basis, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays when we do random sampling. we have quite a number that are always testing positive. We have referred over 18 of them to NDLEA in FCT.

“For those that are tested and we notice that they are habitual we refer them to NDLEA for further testing and counselling.”

When asked whether the offenders are charged to mobile court, he said, “We will do that with effect from next month because our mobile court will resume in February, so when you are in transit and you are arrested and test positive, you will face the mobile court.”

Speaking on additional punishment outside the designated amount you will be booked to pay,

Ochi said, “The additional punishment is that your vehicle will be impounded and not be allowed to drive until sanity is restored to normality.”

Explaining how the device works, he said, “We have a calibrated breathalyser, then we have the nozzle, and each nozzle is used for a particular driver or person that will be tested.

“The nozzle is injected into the breathalyzer and you are expected to breathe in, it’s electronically controlled, so it will give you the reading immediately, even you that is being tested will know the level of content of alcohol that you have taken.

“If it’s beyond .05 that is officially allowed then, of course, you will be charged. The allowable content in the body is .05 and anything above it, you are liable.”