FRSC Alerts Nigerian Lexus Users To Accident-Prone Models

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has warned Nigerians against using some models of Lexus vehicles as they are prone to accidents.

This warning was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by Bisi Kazeem, the Public Education Officer of the Corps.

According to the statement, the automobile maker has begun to recall Lexus NX260, Lexus NX3650h and Lexus NX400h+ manufactured between 31 March 2021 to 26 April 2022 due to faulty programming of the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) System.

The statement referenced a report contained in a memo forwarded by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, where it said the company is also recalling 6,491 Lexus NX260 with defective Electric Parking Brake (EPB) system which were manufactured between 19 April 2021 and 15 July 2022.

The agency noted that the withdrawal is specifically premised on the fact that the vehicles will pose a safety hazard to their users or lead to crashes.

The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, was quoted as saying the public “is by this notice, admonished “particularly dealers and drivers of these categories of vehicles, to desist from selling or using the identified vehicles on Nigerian roads to avoid any mishap.”

THE WHISTLER reported in 2020 that the Japanese automotive manufacturer, Toyota, notified owners of some models of the Lexus LX570 and Toyota Land Cruiser of an “urgent safety recall” to enable its dealers to fix a factory error that may put them at risk of injury.