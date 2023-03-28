FRSC Appoints 2 Deputy Corps Marshalls, Promotes 3,628 Senior Officers, Others

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Commission has approved the promotion of 2 Assistant Corps Marshals to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, and that of 3,628 other officers to their next ranks in the just concluded 2022 promotion exercise.

The Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, who is the Commandant, Federal Road Safety Corps Academy Udi, Enugu State, and Assistant Corps Marshal Peter Kibo, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of RS2HQ Zonal Command Lagos have been directed to proceed on terminal leave.

Out of the 3628 other officers promoted, 84 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) were elevated to the rank of Corps Commander (CC), 211 Assistant Corps Commanders to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander, 52 Chief Route Commanders (CRC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) and 716 Superintendent Route Commanders (SRC) to the rank of Chief Route Commander (CRC).

In the same promotion exercise, 1092 Route Commanders were elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander, 691 Deputy Route Commanders got the the rank of Route Commander as 782 Assistant Route Commanders will now be decorated with the new rank of Deputy Route Commander.

THE WHISTLER reports that the approval came at the end of the meeting of the Commission ratifying the resolution of the Establishment Committee of FRSC on promotion of officers, where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

The Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, expressed delight over the transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer.

Bello urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

Also speaking, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

He charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new ranks call for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.