FRSC Approves Deployment Of New Sector Commanders In 20 States

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has approved the deployment of new Sector Commanders for 20 states in the federation.

Mohammed in a statement signed by the Acting Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, said deployment is part of the Corps’ strategic intervention mechanisms to drive its policy thrust and revamp operational activities within the field commands, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and improving road safety across Nigeria.

He said that the move is driven by a renewed commitment to reposition the Corps for greater performance and quality service delivery.

The states and the newly appointed Sector Commanders are as Corps Commander (CC) Maxwell Lede, the former Principal Staff Officer II to the Corps Marshal is now the Sector Commander, RS4.1 Plateau State Sector Command.

“The outgoing Zonal Head of Operations RS10HQ Sokoto, Mr Tijani Muhammed, now deployed as Sector Commander RS1.2 Kano.

“Mr Saliau Ibrahim moves from Kano Sector Command to Jigawa Sector Command, while the former Anambra State Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi takes over as Ogun State Sector Commander,” it added.

The Zonal Head of Administration RS3HQ Yola, Yahaya Adikwu, was redeployed as Sector Commander RS3.1 Adamawa.

The FRSC boss also said that the former Corps Commander in charge of Youth Safety Education, Samson Kaura, is now Sector Commander RS3.2 Gombe.

He further said that Cyril Mathew will take over as Sector Commander RS5.1 Edo, adding that Sector Commander RS9.3 Abia, Frederick Ogidan, moved to Delta State Sector Command.

“Others affected are Mrs Joyce Alexander, former CC in charge of Academy at the national headquarters, now Sector Commander Anambra State.

“Mr Taofeek Sokunbi, the outgoing Sector Commander Enugu moves to Rivers Sector Command, as Mr Joseph Toby takes over RS6.2 Cross River Sector Command,” he said.

Also, Muhammed said that E Odiete is now the Sector Commander RS6.3 Akwa Ibom, adding that Chichebem Onukwubiri becomes the Sector Commander RS6.4 Bayelsa.

He said that Mufutau Irekeola has been moved from Delta Sector Command to take over as Sector Commander of Kwara State.

“Ngozi Ezeoma has become the Sector Commander RS 9.3 Abia, while Franklin Agbakoba becomes the new Sector Commander RS9.1 Enugu Sector Command.

“In addition, AU Ugah the former Sector Commander RS2.2 Ogun, is now the Sector Commander RS9.4 Imo, and PI Ikaba who was Bauchi State, has been redeployed to Kebbi State.

“Mr Samuel Ibitoye takes over as Ondo State Sector Commander, while IA Ibrahim resumes as Sector Commander RS12.1 Bauchi, and UA Muhammed takes over Borno State Sector Command,” he said.

The FRSC Corps Marshal charged the newly deployed Sector Commanders to commence their duties immediately.

He said the responsibilities they bear is aimed in enhancing road safety and ensuring efficient traffic management across the nation.