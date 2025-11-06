FRSC Arrests 27,000 Drivers In Three Months

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As FCT Sector Commander Warns Drivers Against Distractions

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, said it arrested more than 27,000 drivers for various road traffic offences between July and September 2025, as part of efforts to curb reckless driving and ensure safer roads in the nation’s capital.

The Sector Commander, Mr Felix Theman, made this known during the 2025 Ember Months Town Hall Meeting held on Thursday in Abuja, with the theme: “Take Responsibility For Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.”

Theman described the theme as both “timely and compelling,” stressing that road safety was not only a shared responsibility but also a personal one.

“Every driver, every passenger, every stakeholder, and indeed every road user has a role to play to engender the needed safety that we all desire and cherish,” he said.

He noted that the interactive engagement was designed to sensitise transport stakeholders on their collective role in promoting a safe driving culture, especially as vehicular movement and travel activities increase towards the end of the year.

According to him, since assuming duty five months ago, the command has carried out a comprehensive evaluation of road crash trends within the city, identifying major causative factors and implementing new enforcement and advocacy strategies to tackle them.

“We have also implemented key initiatives to ensure that impunity on our roads is not allowed to fester.

“Enforcement has been stepped up on overloading, driving against traffic, using the phone while driving, beating traffic lights, and many other dangerous behaviours inimical to our collective existence,” he said.

He disclosed that between July and September alone, over 27,000 drivers were apprehended for various violations, most of which were related to distracted driving, traffic light offences, and overloading.

While enforcement has been intensified, Theman emphasised that the Corps remained conscious of the need for continuous public enlightenment and stakeholder collaboration to foster lasting behavioural change among road users.

The man further said, “Despite all we are doing, there is still adequate room for collective improvement. We need the buy-in and cooperation of all road users.

“We must accept the challenge to make our roads safer through open discussions, advocacy, and meetings like the one we are having today.”

He also appealed to transport unions and fleet operators to prioritise regular driver training, strict monitoring, and adherence to safety standards.

In a related development, the FRSC FCT Command said it recently arrested over 250 commercial vehicle drivers for violating the directive mandating only one passenger in the front seat of taxis, an enforcement campaign that began on October 2.

“In the first two days of the operation, over 250 commercial vehicles and drivers were apprehended for violating the directive mandating only one passenger in the front seat of taxis, in accordance with vehicle design specifications,” Theman stated.

The operation, according to him, is part of a broader initiative to curb overloading, restore compliance with safety regulations, and ensure the protection of lives during the high-risk ember months.

Theman reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to sustaining enforcement and advocacy efforts across the FCT, while warning that reckless and distracted drivers would continue to face sanctions as the agency intensifies its safety campaigns ahead of the festive period.

“Road safety is everyone’s business. We can only achieve safer roads when all of us take full responsibility for our actions behind the wheel,” he added.