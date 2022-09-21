FRSC Battles Traffic Gridlock On FCT Roads

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Roads in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, are seeing more vehicles, especially at peak periods in the morning and evening, a situation that is giving the Federal Road Safety Corps a bit of challenge.

While it’s not all the roads that experience traffic gridlock, at least 7 of the major roads see traffic situations daily.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander in FCT, Mr Samuel Ogar Ochi, who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, traffic congestion is worse at the Apo Mechanic road, Apo Legislative Quarters , Wuse zone 6 through Wuse market, Aso Radio, Kubwa Express, Airport Road by Car wash, and Police Signboard in Lubge.

Ochi revealed that the FRSC is preparing to flag- off the Ember month campaign and the “target is to ensure zero tolerance to road traffic crashes, and there have been massive deployments all over FCT now, and it is geared towards achieving that.”

Speaking on the challenges of manning the traffic, Ochi said, “There has been an increase in the circular movement in the FCT which is expected, it’s a challenge but it’s something we are expecting.

“We have realised a lot of increase in vehicles, movement of people in the FCT has increased, and management of traffic has also become a big challenge because we see gridlock at peak hours during morning and evening.

“For instance, Apo Mechanic, Apo legislative, Wuse zone 6 through Wuse market, we have noticed big challenges by Aso radio, Kubwa road, Airport Road, Car wash, and Police Signboard Lubge. these areas have been noticed to be traffic flash points in the morning and evening.”

He further revealed how the agency is trying to bring the traffic situation in those areas under control.

“Our strategies also include reducing enforcement during peak hours to enable people to move, we hardly do enforcement to ensure people can move freely within the town. That’s one way of addressing the gridlock that we have been experiencing.

“So, our deployment during peak hours is to address traffic congestion, and not necessarily enforcement.

“Also, our collaborative efforts are also a strategy, you see us with other agencies at particular spots to make sure that traffic eases out in those places and additional patrol team deployment. “

The Sector Commander, however, added that working hours have been extended in critical areas.

“We work a little bit late from 8 am to 10 pm in some critical areas, like the Lokogoma side, we close by 9 pm,” he said.

On whether there has been any record of road crashes within the week, he said, “We’ve not had any major crashes within the week”, apart from the road crash that claimed the lives of 19 out of 31 passengers in the early hours of Sunday 18 September along the Yangoji-Gwagwalada road, near the National Agricultural Seeds Council, Abuja.