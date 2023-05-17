FRSC Boss Recalls Officer For Slapping Motorists In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has directed the immediate recall of the officer who attacked a motorist in Lagos State during patrol.

This is contained in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER On Wednesday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem.

A video on Tuesday emerged online, showing when an officer of FRSC slapped a motorist who confronted him for allegedly breaking his windscreen.

But reacting to the video in a statement, the FRSC Corps Marshal condemned the incivility of the officer to the motorist.

The Statement read, “The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has directed the immediate recall of the patrol team that was captured on camera behaving in a manner tantamount to incivility against a member of the public within Egbeda Unit Command general operational area.

“The provocative act as captured on camera is a complete contravention of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ standard operating procedures for officers on patrol operations.”

Biu however, directed the Corps Intelligence Office as well as the Corps Provost Office to commence with immediate effect, a full and comprehensive investigation into the entire circumstances that propelled the officer into the uncivil act and make necessary recommendations for swift administrative action.

He stated that FRSC is an ISO-certified organisation that does not condone indiscipline or compromise standards when it comes to rendering service to the public.

He added that “all necessary disciplinary actions recommended will be administered appropriately”.

