FRSC Corps Marshal Highlights Road Safety Concerns, Commends Officers in Rivers

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has emphasised the need for a collaborative approach to address the growing concern of road traffic trauma in Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday during a working visit to the Rivers State Sector Command, Mohammed lamented the devastating impact of road accidents on the nation’s socio-economic development, stating that it affects individuals, communities, and the economy as a whole.

According to him, “You are aware that road traffic trauma has become a significant global health challenge, and it has a social impact on individuals and on the economy. It is more devastating in Africa and Nigeria because we have more children and youth than this road traffic crash. So, we must all come together and have a multipoint approach; we must set up partnerships with whoever will support the FRSC to reduce this carnage.”

Mohammed expressed his appreciation to officers and men of the Rivers State Sector Command for their dedication, commitment, and service to the nation.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by FRSC personnel, saying, “I appreciate all of you, the Commanding Officer, senior officers, and the Marshals for the continuous support, the dedication, commitment, loyalty, and service to the nation, sacrificing your lives and time to be in the FRSC to serve humanity.”

Advertisement

The Corps Marshal also commended the wives of FRSC officers for their support, stating, “And also to appreciate our wives for keeping the family intact. For making the lives of officers easy to be able to continue to give their best not only to the FRSC but to the nation.”

Highlighting the FRSC’s achievements, Mohammed noted that the Corps has grown to over 28,000 staff members, with over 1,200 formations nationwide, 12 zonal commands, 37 sector commands, almost 320 unit commands, close to 50 outposts, and several driving licence centres.

He emphasised the importance of creating a safe and secure motor environment for Nigerians, saying, “All to create visibility and be able to create an enabling, good, and secure motor environment for Nigerians to travel to their destination with ease.”

Mohammed urged the officers to work together to make the country great, saying, “Nigeria belongs to all of us. And wherever we go, do as much as you can here in Nigeria; you have no other country than this. All of us must put all of our efforts, resources, and talents into making our country great.”

He also condemned the actions of a few individuals who engage in patrol misconduct, emphasising the need for integrity and professionalism within the FRSC.