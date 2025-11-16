FRSC Debunks Recruitment Rumours, Cautions Against Fraudsters

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Job seekers have been warned to steer clear of fraudulent recruitment advertisements falsely claiming that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is hiring new personnel.

In a statement by Assistant Corps Marshal Ogungbemide, the Corps Public Education Officer, the FRSC said its attention had been drawn to false publications circulating across various platforms, wrongly claiming that a nationwide recruitment exercise was underway.

“The Corps is presently not recruiting, neither is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect,” the statement read.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, urged job seekers to avoid falling prey to scammers.

He emphasised that the Corps has a long-standing tradition of conducting its recruitment processes openly and transparently.

“Recruitment processes in the Corps have always been transparent, credible, and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms, including our website, social media handles, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM,” Mohammed said.

Advertisement

The Corps warned members of the public to avoid individuals or groups parading themselves as FRSC recruitment agents.

It stressed that the corps will not be held responsible should anyone be deceived into making financial or personal commitments.

The FRSC advised Nigerians to rely solely on official FRSC communication channels for authentic updates.