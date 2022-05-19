FRSC Debunks Report Of Riots On Abuja Airport Road

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the FCT, Oga Ochi Samuel has debunked reports of riot on Lugbe/Airport road in Abuja.

Ochi, who spoke with THE WHISTLER in a telephone interview, was reacting to a video that was being circulated across various social media platforms.

In the trending video sighted by our correspondent, some hoodlums were seen attacking vehicles on a major express road in Abuja.

But Ochi dismissed the video, stating that there was no such incident along Lugbe-airport road.

He said, “There’s no riot on Lugbe/Airport road Abuja. I will get information from my commands on that road.

”The statement from Commissioner of police that I just read now said he is at the Lugbe road and there’s nothing like that.”

According to the statement from the Cp Babaji Sunday, the video making the rounds on social media platforms is not recent as there is no such thing in any part of Abuja today.

The statement read in part, ”The attention of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media platforms about an incident which is being credited to have happened in Lugbe, FCT Abuja.

“The CP wishes to state categorically that there is no such incident in Lugbe as he is currently on patrol with operatives around the Lugbe-Airport Road axis.

“The CP urges all well-meaning members of Abuja Community to go about their lawful businesses as the police are on its toes to ensure the safety of their lives and property.”