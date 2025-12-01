FRSC Mandates Full Road Signage At All Construction Sites

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Road Safety Corps has issued a nationwide directive ordering all construction companies working on roads to immediately install adequate road signs at every construction site.

‎According to the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, the directive aligns with ongoing efforts to overhaul the nation’s road network through extensive construction and rehabilitation projects.‎

‎In a statement signed by the FRSC Spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Monday, the corps stated that the order is aimed at protecting motorists and road users move around areas where construction activities are taking place.

‎“This directive is to ensure the safety of the motoring public around construction sites,” he said, adding that companies must “install, maintain, and continuously update proper road signage at every active or inactive construction area without exception”Mohammed said.

‎He further instructed that all FRSC Commanding Officers to begin “strict and effective enforcement” of the order immediately.

‎He condemned what he described as a failure on the side of some construction firms to provide adequate warning, information, and diversion signs, saying the omission “places motorists and other road users at serious risk.”

‎He stated that the directive is “final and enforceable,” noting that field commands will intensify supervision and that contractors who violate approved safety standards will face “decisive regulatory actions.”

‎The corps marshal assured the agency’s commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure that the government’s investment in road infrastructure.

‎“We are determined to ensure that the Federal Government’s investment in road infrastructure results in safer, more secure journeys for all road users,” he said.

‎The FRSC has for years voiced concerns over the lack of proper, uniform signage at road-construction and maintenance sites across Nigeria.

‎As far back as 2010, FRSC officials condemned the absence of road signs at construction sites, warning that missing or defaced signs turned construction zones into death traps.

‎Problems identified by the agency included not only missing signs, but also defective diversions, lack of lighting at night, illegal openings or U-turn points near worksites, deep potholes or failed road portions, and other hazards for unsuspecting motorists.

‎In previous years, the FRSC had attempted to create a high standard of road signage by introducing a ‘Standard Road Signage Code’ for all construction sites nationwide.

‎Former Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi urged construction firms to adopt standardised signs and even inaugurated a signage production facility in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory, to supply compliant signs.

‎The aim was to ensure uniformity and compliance through the use correct sizes, shapes, and placement of signs across different construction sites to improve clarity for motorists and reduce accidents on the road.

