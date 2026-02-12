FRSC Sacks 43 Officers

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken decisive and uncompromising disciplinary action by disengaging 43 personnel from its service over acts bordering on desertion, scandalous conduct, and patrol misconduct.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, said this in a statement by the corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Olusegun Ogungbemide on Thursday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the affected officers comprise 31, dismissed for desertion, five for scandalous behaviour, and seven for patrol-related misconduct.

He said that the action, just like others of its kind sends an unequivocal message because; the FRSC badge is a symbol of honour and responsibility.

“Any officer who chooses to violate the standards of this noble institution will face the full weight of the corps’ disciplinary machinery,” he said.

The corps marshal described the action as a bold reaffirmation of the corps’ zero tolerance stance against indiscipline and ethical violations.

Advertisement

He stressed that the corps remained a professional paramilitary organisation guided by strict operational standards, adding that it would not condone any behaviour capable of undermining public trust, institutional integrity, or it set objectives.

He explained that desertion represented a grave breach of service oath and operational responsibility, particularly in a safety critical organisation entrusted with protecting the lives of millions of road users daily.

”Scandalous behaviour and patrol misconduct directly erode public confidence and contradict the core values of discipline, transparency, and service excellence which the corps upholds.

“To this end, the corps wishes to reassure Nigerians that it will continue to intensify internal monitoring, strengthen supervisory frameworks, and promote ethical reorientation across all commands nationwide.

“The Management remains resolute in building a professional workforce driven by integrity, discipline, and operational excellence.

Advertisement

“The corps therefore calls on the motoring public to sustain their confidence in FRSC and continue to support its mandate of creating safer roads for all,” he said.