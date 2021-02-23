FRSC To Clamp Down On Rickety Vehicles

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed Commanding Officers across all formations of the Corps to commence immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles plying Nigerian roads.

Oyeyemi said that the clampdown is part of efforts to further reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Kazeem, the directive on rickety vehicles plying the nation’s highways is an indication that the corps has been given the authority to commence nationwide arrest and prosecution of owners or operators of such vehicles.

While recalling the common sight of poorly maintained vehicles on the nation highways which often break down and result in obstruction of traffic flow, the Corps Marshal enjoined motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles.

He said this was to avoid traffic hazards associated with broken down vehicles, especially at night.

He therefore called on the public to assist the Corps by reporting any rickety vehicle sighted on the road by calling FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.