FRSC To Deploy 1,500 Personnel, 35 Vehicles For Ekiti Guber

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said that it will deploy 1,500 personnel and 35 vehicles for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

As part of preparations toward ensuring smooth conduct of the election, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, said the Corps will collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies to enforce restrictions on vehicular movement during the election.

A statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, said the officers drafted to cover the election were mandated to clear obstructions from roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

Kazeem said Boboye urged the FRSC personnel to ensure the highest sense of professionalism, and ingenuity, and to avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.

The Corps Marshal also urged the electorates to comply with all regulations including restrictions while wishing the entire state peaceful, free and fair elections.