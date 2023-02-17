FRSC To Deploy 769 Patrol Vehicles, 139 Ambulances For Presidential Election

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Corps is set to deploy a total of 21 ,783 personnel, 769 vehicles, 139 Ambulances and 33 heavy, medium and light duty tow trucks as part of its commitment towards the peaceful conduct of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

As a member of the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, the Corps will work alongside other security agencies to ensure orderliness and timely delivery of election materials.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday, Bisi Kazeem, the

Corps Public Education Officer said the directive was from the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu.

Biu, in his pre- election directives to the operatives clearly spelt out their duties and responsibilities during the period.

He however warned against interferance with the electoral process, while stating that the Corps’ duties include enforcement of restriction of movement order by ensuring prompt blockage of roads at entry points to prevent unauthorized movement across the polling units.

The statement also said the Corps will ensure round the clock monitoring of conduct of elections and other unfolding events in collaboration with sister security agencies at the Joint Operations Room domiciled at the Force Headquarters, as well as state headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in various states.

“This is to ensure robust intelligence gathering and sharing for quick and necessary response and intervention.

“They will ensure the screening and accreditation of vehicles hired by INEC from road transport unions for conveyance of sensitive and non-sensitive materials as well as ensuring orderliness at polling units and countering activities that could undermine the election.”

While charging them to carry out their duties with all diligence, the Corps Marshal also directed Commanding Officers to ensure that patrol and other Operational vehicles are promptly deployed and monitored all through the duration of the exercise.

He charged the personnel to be highly professional and desist from any form of incivility as Nigerians expect nothing less at this critical time.