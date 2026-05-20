FRSC To Deploys 1,500 Personnel For Eid-el-Kabir In Sokoto

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The Federal Road Safety Corps (Federal Road Safety Corps), RS10 Sokoto Command, said it has planned to deploy over 1,500 personnel for special patrol operations ahead of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, RS10 Sokoto, ACM Shoba Akande, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Sokoto State chapter, at the zonal headquarters in Sokoto.

Akande said that the deployment is in a bid to enhance road safety and reduce crashes across the zone.

According to him, the operation would commence upon directives from the FRSC headquarters in Abuja, adding that all officers and marshals across the three sectors under the zone had been placed on full alert for the Sallah period, with no leave or pass granted.

“Road traffic crashes kill more people than one can imagine. That is why all officers and marshals in the three sectors within the zone are on alert. There will be no pass and no leave during the coming Sallah festival”

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He explained that the deployment would include 309 officers and 1,250 regular marshals, alongside special marshals, patrol vehicles, ambulances, and other logistics to ensure free flow of traffic, prompt emergency response, and reduction in road traffic crashes during the festive period.

He said that the Corps is also strengthening its operations through digital tools, including the FRSC Mobile Application, which allows for crash reporting, emergency response coordination, driver’s licence and number plate verification, as well as public feedback.

Akande said the integration of technology into enforcement was part of broader reforms aimed at making road safety management more efficient and intelligence-driven.

He noted that the Corps’ policy direction under Corps Marshal ACM Shehu Mohammed focuses on automation of services, personnel training and retraining, discipline, staff welfare, public enlightenment, inter-agency collaboration, and strict enforcement of critical traffic offences.

He listed such offences to include speeding, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, route violations, and overloading.

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The Zonal Commander urged motorists to exercise caution during the festive period and comply with traffic regulations to avoid avoidable crashes.

“We appeal to motorists to avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading, route violations, and driving under fatigue. Passengers should also caution drivers against unsafe practices”

Akande also called on state governments to establish traffic management agencies to complement FRSC operations, noting that states such as Lagos, Oyo, Kano, and Kaduna already have functional systems that support road safety enforcement.

He further stressed the need for stronger collaboration with journalists in promoting road safety awareness and ensuring timely dissemination of accurate information.

“We need more support from journalists in helping the Corps achieve its objectives and record more success stories,” he added.

He disclosed that FRSC would maintain 24-hour emergency response services nationwide through the toll-free numbers 122 and 112, especially during the festive period.

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Akande also referenced recent reforms and initiatives by the Corps, including regional cooperation efforts through the West African Road Safety Organisation, aimed at strengthening road safety administration across West Africa.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Sokoto State chapter, Ankeli Emmanuel, assured the Corps of continued media support in promoting safer roads across the state.

He said journalists remain committed to supporting real-time dissemination of road safety information, especially during high-traffic periods such as the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“The chapel is ready to support the organisation in achieving safer roads. Our members are fully prepared to support the FRSC through real-time dissemination of information”