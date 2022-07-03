FRSC Warns Motorists Against Night Journeys After Ghastly Crash On Lagos – Ibadan Road

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has again warned road users to avoid night journeys due to poor visibility across Nigerian roads.

The Corps Marshall gave the warning in a statement by

Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, on Sunday while

explaining the cause of ISARA bridge accident which happened on Saturday.

Recall a ghastly auto accident had occurred on ISARA bridge (KM 61-750) on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway involving three vehicles.

The accident occurred at about 10 pm with 17 unidentified victims reportedly burnt to death.

The Corp Marshall also advised drivers to desist from excessive speed and other unhealthy driving behaviours when traveling, especially at night.

The statement said report of investigation of the crash showed that the accident involved 3 vehicles conveying a total of 25 persons comprising 6 male adults, 1 female adult, 1 male child, and 17 unidentified victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

The investigation further revealed that the main causes of the crash involving 2 Mazda Busses and a Previa Bus are route and speed violations.

The statement said, “As at rescue time, 4 more charred bodies were found while clearing the obstructions, including an unburnt victim was found on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway opposite the crash scene.”

While noting that the FRSC rescue team successfully cleared the obstructions and restored the free flow of traffic on the route, he advised commuters to always plan their trips and ensure that their journey falls within day time to minimise the level of casualties recorded.

He tasked Nigerians to use the FRSC toll-free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM, which he said is always available for all road users to report emergencies at all times.