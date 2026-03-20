Fubara Assures Rivers Muslims Of Protection

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Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting all residents of Rivers State, including members of the Muslim community, while urging sustained peaceful coexistence across religious and ethnic lines.

The governor made the pledge on Friday at the Government House in Port Harcourt when he received a delegation of the Muslim Ummah led by Nasir Uhor.

The delegation, comprising Islamic clerics and leaders of the Arewa community, paid a Salah homage to mark the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

Fubara declared that all residents, regardless of origin or faith, are entitled to equal protection, stressing that those who live and contribute to the state’s development should be regarded as indigenes.

“You’re here doing business, you live here, and automatically you are Rivers people. We have every reason to assure you that your lives and property will be protected,” the governor said, pledging to sustain efforts at making the state safe for all.

He commended the Muslim faithful for their discipline and devotion during the holy month of Ramadan, describing the fasting period as a spiritually rewarding journey.

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On security, Fubara noted that while parts of the country continue to grapple with farmers-herders conflicts, Rivers State has maintained relative peace through strategic engagement and coordination with security agencies.

He, however, urged Islamic leaders to strengthen internal communication among their members to promote responsible conduct.

“As leaders, you are close to your people. Talk to them so that all of us can work together for the peace of our state,” he said.

The governor also acknowledged the longstanding relationship between the state government and the Muslim community, appreciating their prayers and support before and after his assumption of office. He assured that requests earlier presented by the group were receiving attention and would be addressed in line with available resources.

In his remarks, Uhor thanked the governor for his openness and commitment to religious inclusivity.

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He presented key demands, including the construction of an ultra-modern central mosque in Port Harcourt, the return of the Muslim section of the Port Harcourt Cemetery to the council to ease burial challenges, and the allocation of land for a mosque at the Rivers State University.

The visit underscored ongoing efforts by the state government to foster unity and strengthen interfaith harmony in Rivers State.