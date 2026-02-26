Fubara Names New SSG, Chief of Staff

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Dr Dagogo Wokoma as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff (CoS), with immediate effect.

The appointments were announced in a special statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

According to the statement, both appointees are scheduled to be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. today at the Executive Council (Exco) Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.

Dr. Wokoma, a respected mathematical scholar and researcher, currently serves as Dean of the School of Science and Technology at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic.

He was elected Dean in 2024 and is widely regarded in academic circles for his contributions to science and research.

Government sources described the new SSG as a non-partisan technocrat, emphasizing that his appointment is not tied to any political alignment.

“He is not a politician but a reputable scholar,” the statement noted, dismissing suggestions of factional considerations within the state’s political landscape.

Barrister Sunny Ewule, the newly appointed Chief of Staff, is expected to bring legal expertise and administrative experience to the Governor’s office.

As Chief of Staff, Ewule will coordinate activities within the Government House and serve as a key liaison between the Governor and other arms of government.

The twin appointments come at a time when the state government continues to reposition its administrative machinery for what officials describe as more efficient governance and policy implementation.

Political observers say the selection of a career academic as SSG signals a possible shift toward technocratic governance, while the swearing-in ceremony later today is expected to attract top government functionaries and political stakeholders from across the state.