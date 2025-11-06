Fubara Urges Collective Effort To Curb Road Accidents

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says responsibility for keeping roads safe depends on all motorists.

Fubara made the statement on Thursday when he flagged off the Ember Months Road Safety Campaign by the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) during a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt

According to him, the task of keeping our roads, including land and sea, safe is not required only in the ‘Ember- Months’, but through every season or day.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba highlighted the importance of motorists being mindful of other road users when driving.

According to Fubara, “the task of keeping our roads (Land and Sea) safe, not only in the ‘Ember- Months’, but in our daily lives, lies upon the shoulders of every citizen, and should be taken very seriously.

“It is worrisome that the phrase ‘Ember-Month’ that marks a season that is globally recognized for the celebration and heralding the birth of our Saviour and Lord Jesus Christ, is now a season contemporaneous with fatalities and tragedies that are otherwise avoidable, thereby demanding a special focus and expenditure of time and resources by the Federal Road Safety Corps, Government and its Ministries, Department and Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations.

“The convoke of a town hall meeting, and the carrying out of safety campaigns, promotes the prevention of fatalities and injuries, the change of behaviour of road users, a culture of safety, while targeting specific risks road users are exposed to that leads to road accidents.

“This year’s campaign, themed Take Responsibility For Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving is a clarion call on all road users to wakeup and take responsibility of ensuring the safety and preservation of lives and property on the road.”

Governor Fubara noted that as a riverine state, especially with island and coastal communities, whose mode of transportation to the mainland, intra or inter State movement are by the use of canoes, dug-out boats, engine or speed boats, “we shall, for the theme of this year’s safety campaign, also refer to them as road users.”

He emphasized that as his administration remains resolute in ensuring the provision of critical infrastructure across all sectors of the state, citizens should remain responsive to safety.

“While the Rivers State Government continues to invest manpower and resources in the safety of our waterways, particularly in combating armed robbery at sea popularly called piracy, we use this medium to also call on the boat drivers union, transporters, community leaders and the citizenry to join us in educating maritime road users and creating awareness on the hazards posed by negligent acts of drunk-driving, over-speeding, overtaking and overloading, non-usage of Life Jackets, amongst others.

“We shall continue to partner with and support the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other Stakeholders, such as the Road Transport Workers and Unions, towards the reduction of fatalities on our roads, because our citizens are our greatest asset. I hereby formally flag-off this year’s Ember Months Road Safety Campaign,’ he stressed.

Earlier, the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, said the year 2025 theme speaks directly to every road user to adopt attitudes and behaviours that promote safety and preserve life.

He said the decision to flag off this year’s Ember Month Campaign in Rivers State is intentional, pointing out that the state represents one of the busiest transportation hubs in Nigeria.

“Crash statistics recorded between January and September 2025 nationwide showed a total of 7,715 road traffics crashes, representing 10.04 per cent rise compared to 7,011 crashes which occurred within the same period in 2024. Also, 3,915 persons were killed in 2025 as against 3,811 that were killed in 2024indicating an increase by 11.55%.

“In Rivers State, within the same period, 15 persons were killed and 51 persons injured out of 47 reported cases of road crash. When compared to 2024 record, these figures represent a 35.7% decrease in fatalities and 37.5% decrease in road crash related injuries,” he disclosed.

He noted that the Corps has mobilized its workforce to ensure effective service and provide public engagement initiatives.