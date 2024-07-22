Fubara Urges Traditional Rulers To Ensure Peace In Their Communities

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has emphasized the crucial role of peace and stability in achieving development in the state.

Speaking at the 117th and 118th Quarterly Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Gov. Fubara called on traditional rulers to ensure peace in their communities, stressing that development cannot occur amidst crisis.

The Governor highlighted the importance of stability for progress, urging the leaders to combat oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

He noted that the perpetrators of these crimes live within their communities and promised financial support to help secure their domains.

Fubara also emphasized the need for vigilance to increase oil production levels, which is critical for the state’s economy.

He encouraged the traditional rulers to work with his administration to achieve this goal.

“These people are not from the moon; they live in our communities,” Fubara stated. “I charge this Council to take control of your areas and share any vital information with us. Our country’s economic growth depends on stable oil production.”

Fubara assured the traditional rulers in the state of his commitment to provide official vehicles in phases.

He made this pledge while commending the Council Chairman, His Majesty Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo, for his leadership.

In his remarks, Chairman Wodo expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara for his appointment and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the state despite political tensions.

He urged all political stakeholders to prioritize the state’s interest over personal gains and encouraged traditional rulers to guide their subjects away from violence.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers from across the state, who pledged their support for the governor’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in the State.