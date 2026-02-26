Fubara Warns New SSG, Chief of Staff Against Nocturnal Meetings

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Thursday issued a stern warning to the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Dagogo Wokoma, and Chief of Staff (CoS), Barrister Sunny Ewule, cautioning them against engaging in unauthorised nocturnal meetings or any conduct capable of embarrassing his administration.

The governor declared that any breach of discipline or involvement in private political manoeuvres without his knowledge would attract immediate dismissal.

Fubara spoke shortly after administering the oath of office to the duo at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Chief Registrar of the State High Court, David Ihua-Maduenyi, administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office before the governor delivered a firm charge to the appointees.

Describing their elevation as a call to service rather than an opportunity for political grandstanding or personal ambition, the governor stressed that discipline, loyalty, and a commitment to the public good must define their tenure.

He reminded them that their conduct must always reflect integrity, restraint, and dedication to the well-being of the people of Rivers State.

Addressing Dr Wokoma directly, Fubara described him as an accomplished academic and mathematician, expressing confidence in his intellectual depth and ability to meet the demands of the office. He noted that the position of SSG requires thoroughness, discipline and a strong sense of responsibility, particularly in representing the state government in official matters.

“Your duty includes representing the state government. You need to represent us in a way and manner that will bring honour to us,” the governor said, adding that his administration remains focused on completing ongoing projects and consolidating existing achievements for sustainable progress.

Turning to the Chief of Staff, Fubara underscored the sensitive and personal nature of the office, explaining that the role operates strictly under the authority of the governor and does not permit independent political engagements.

“Let me sound it here very clearly. Your duty is to make sure that you handle the administrative duties and image-making roles perfectly well… If you involve yourself in nocturnal meetings and all those things, I will sack you. I’m very serious,” Fubara warned.

He reiterated that peace, progress and prosperity remain the cardinal objectives of his administration and vowed not to compromise those goals for any reason.

The governor further cautioned that any action capable of bringing the government or his office into disrepute would attract appropriate sanctions.

In a related directive, Fubara addressed Permanent Secretaries present at the ceremony, instructing those who have reached retirement age to begin preparing their handover notes without delay.

He clarified that the directive was not meant to intimidate anyone but to ensure an orderly transition in the civil service.

He also warned against financial misconduct or last-minute irregularities, stressing that his administration was closely monitoring the system to enforce strict accountability.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor expressed optimism that they would justify the confidence reposed in them and urged all public officials to work in unity, noting that collective success is more enduring than individual accomplishment.