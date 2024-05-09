Fubara: Why I Visited Rivers State House Of Assembly Quarters

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Embattled Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has explained that the reason he visited the Rivers State House Of Assembly Quaters was for an assessment of the living quarters of the assembly.

In a viral video seen by THE WHISTLER, the governor in company of heavily armed security personnels could be seen accessing the living quarters of the House of Assembly members.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, and sent to newsmen on Thursday, the Governor maintained that the living quarters is part of state.

He also maintained that since the State House Assembly has a new speaker, the governor is poised to renovate the quarters.

He said: “Are the assembly quarters not part of my property? Is there anything wrong in going to check how things are going on there?

“You are aware of the developments. We have a new speaker, and I went there to see for myself how things are.

“There might be a few things I might want to do there for the good of our people.”

Recall that the governor and the 27 lawmakers that defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been on each others throat.

The House of Assembly in December withdrew their earlier impeachment proceedings after President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the rift between the governor and Nyesom Wike.