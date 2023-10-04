FUDMA: Again, Gunmen Abduct Five Female Katsina Varsity Students
No fewer than five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, have been abducted by armed men.
The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the Katsina Police Command confirmed.
Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the state’s police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq, said, “On October 4, 2023, at about 2 a.m., suspected terrorists kidnapped five female students of the federal university Dutsinma.
“The command is on top of the situation, as it has deployed all its tactical and operational assets with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.
“One suspect has been arrested in connection with the offence.”
Sadiq noted that the investigation is ongoing.
The incident comes barely two weeks after armed men invaded the off-campus hostels of Federal University, Gusau (FUGUS), and at least 24 people, mostly female students, on September 22.
So far, only 13 female students and three labourers have been rescued and have reunited with their families.