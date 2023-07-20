Fuel Price Hike: Awka Residents Describe Lawmakers As ‘Rubber Stamp’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The tacit posture of members of the National Assembly as Nigerian masses groan in pains of arbitrary fuel price increases is a mark of insensitivity.

This is the verdict of some residents of Awka that spoke with THE WHISTLER on Thursday. According to them, the lawmakers ought to restrain President Bola Tinubu from his anti-people unilateral decisions.

“This is democracy where decisions should pass through processes,” says Eunice Okeke, a postgraduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. “Does it mean that our lawmakers can’t interrogate Tinubu? Are there no more checks and balances? My anger is that it’s as if all government policies revolve around petroleum products. And once the prices increase, even the unborn baby will feel the harsh impacts.

“It is a mark of bad government. Our lawmakers ought to serve as checks. No wonder the president was interested in who becomes what at National Assembly. Senate president Godswill Akpabio should rise to this challenge because there must be a judgement day.”

James Okafor, a lecturer, described the lawmakers as ‘rubber stamp’. According to him, “If they are not just after their pockets, how can we explain their silence over the dangerous states of common Nigerians following President Tinubu’s suffering agenda in the country? Who else can protect the masses? The Nigeria Labour Congress is already dead.

“I thought our lawmakers would be our last hope. Instead, they are demanding their allowances and approving loan requests of Mr President with no direct benefits on the masses.”

Chubuike Ezenwoye, an engineer, said, “We are now a sheep without a shepherd. This government announced removal of fuel subsidy on its first day, and nothing happened. Two days ago, the price was increased to N617, and nothing happened; no negotiation, no protest, no real debates in the National Assembly.

“Seems Buhari’s government, upon all its anti-people policies, is the forerunner to a government that will see an end to all of us.”

Mr Simon Idoko, a pub operator, said he had shut his business because of high cost of living. According to him, “My shop rent expired, and repaying it is difficult. I have decided to relocate to my street. Everyday, cost of goods is increasing. You buy a carton today. After sales, you return to the same market, and the price has doubled.

“I want our lawmakers to resist some of the policies of Tinubu, otherwise this is becoming a military regime. I hear that the fuel pump price will still increase. Our lawmakers are not talking. NLC is sleeping. We are dying.”