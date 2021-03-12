Fuel Price To Hit N212.6 Per Liter As PPPRA Releases New Pricing Template

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has announced an increase in fuel price to N212.6 per litre.

PPPRA in its monthly template released on Thursday night said that the retail price of petrol would sell between market band of N209.61 and N212.61.

According to the template the landing cost for petrol per liter is N189.61, with the ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per liter.

This however is coming shortly after the the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation assured of no plan to increase fuel price.

NNPC had explained that the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship, to be concluded.