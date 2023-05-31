Fuel Queues: Don’t Block Roads, LASTMA Cautions Motorists

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has cautioned motorists queuing up for petrol against blocking roads around filling stations, so as not to cause traffic congestion and hinder other road users.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba stated this on Wednesday, while deploying more officers on monitoring traffic around filling stations including other traffic-prone areas across the state.

Oreagba noted that the deployment became necessary following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately and blocking roads while queuing up to buy fuel.

He called on petrol attendants and marketers to ensure that products are sold in an orderly manner to avoid infringement on the right of other road users using the right of way.

“Buying fuel is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flow across the State. In as much as we want our roads to be free, we do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users across the State,” a statement by Director, Public Affairs & Enlightenment Department (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, quoted him as saying.

The general manager equally warned motorists and members of the public against unsafe fuel storage inside vehicles, at homes, markets and workplaces.

“Landlords and tenants should shun inappropriate storage of fuel at homes and public places. Filling Stations must equally avoid dispensing fuel in polythene bags to avoid scuffle that can spark off a fire incident”, Oreagba said.