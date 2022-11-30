Fuel Queues In Abuja, Lagos To Disappear By Weekend As NNPC Intervenes

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hope for the disappearance of the fuel queues being experienced in Lagos, Abuja and other states was on Wednesday rekindled following the intervention being made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd to ensure hitch-free distribution of the product.

Advertisement

Fuel queues resurfaced in Lagos, Abuja and some neighbouring states, a development that has made some oil marketers to increase the price of the product.

The scarcity was caused by some distribution issues in Lagos terminals arising from three days gridlock in Apapa which abated two days ago.

It was also caused by construction work in some roads, shuttle vessel challenges due to freight rate escalation which had risen from $21 to $45 per day.

This had led to to changes in ex-depot cost, thereby making it practically impossible to sell the product at the official rate of N175 or N180 per litre in Lagos and Abuja.

The increase in freight cost has also made it difficult for marketers to supply petrol to Abuja and Lagos at the official rate of between N175 and N185 per litre.

Also, high cost of diesel and the spiral effect of foreign exchange rates as well as it’s non-availability have complicated the fuel situation.

But in a bid to address these challenges, the NNPC, according to investigation by THE WHISTLER has intervened by providing marketers relief through affordable diesel.

Advertisement

This is expected to cushion the negative impact of the challenges and ensure supply of petrol into Lagos and Abuja.

Findings also revealed that the NNPC has also extracted commitments for increased supplies into Abuja and Lagos, which would ease the queues within the next few days.

The NNPC’s Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mister Adeyemi Adetunju, had while speaking on the recent fuel queues at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said “The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in some parts of Lagos depots.

“The gridlock is easing out and NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load outs from depots to various states are closely being monitored.

“Abuja is impacted by the challenges recorded in Lagos. NNPC Retail and key marketers have intensified dedicated loading into Abuja to restore normalcy as soon as possible.”

Fuel scarcity is recurrent in Nigeria, one of the largest producers of crude oil globally. The most recent queues in several parts of the country have left many commuters stranded.

Others have resorted to buying the product from black marketers who have cashed in on the situation to sell at exorbitant prices.

The government has said payment of subsidy for fuel is unsustainable and has planned its removal for middle of next year.