Fuel Queues Resurface In Abuja, As Filling Stations Shut Down

…We Have No Problem With Supply Of Petrol-NNPC

Fuel queues have resurfaced around the Federal Capital Territory, as most filling stations remained shut as at Friday afternoon.

Motorists, in search of fuel said they could not ascertain the cause of the fuel scarcity.

However, there were speculations that the filling stations are hoarding the product, as they expect the government to announce a new pump price.

Mr Wale, a taxi driver around the Airport/gwarimpa axis, who narrated his ordeal to our correspondent said, “This filling stations have started hoarding their product again.

“I have been to four different filling stations; no one is opened. Only this one that is opened is selling from one pump.

“The price did not change, I just bought at N163 per litre, but I had to wait for over almost two hours.”

However, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Kennie Obateru told our correspondent that the Corporation has not made any change to the price of the product.

He explained that the Corporation has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of petrol as it is currently engaging the organised labour union.

Recall, the Corporation had said that the decision to maintain a steady price of the product was to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.

He said, “The Corporation do not have any issue with pricing and supply of the product. For us, supply is going on as usual.

“We are maintaining our stand, as we made it clear before that there will not be any change in price due to the ongoing engagement with the organised labour union.

“So I cannot comment on the reason for the queues.I don’t know if the PPPRA has made any changes to the price but as a Corporation, we are not making any changes for now.”

Similarly, the Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Maigandi told THE WHISTLER that there had not been any change of price.

He said that the scarcity was because some filling stations had run out of product, adding that trucks sent out for supplies are being delayed by bad roads, hence the delay in delivering the product.

“There is no issue at all, no changes have been made to the price, it is just that most of our trucks are still on the way. They are taking too long to get to their destinations.

“Everyone should be calm, there will not be scarcity. The issue will be resolved very soon,” he said.