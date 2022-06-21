Fuel Scarcity: Abuja Residents Lament Shortage Of Taxis

Commuters in Abuja have narrated what they go through to get to their places of work daily as fuel scarcity keeps commercial vehicles off the road due to fuel scarcity.

Some of the commuters who spoke to THE WHISTLER in satellite towns of the FCT narrated how they struggle with other commuters to board available taxis.

The transportation crisis has heightened due to a small number of FCT Urban Mass Transport buses in operation.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, a resident of Dutse who gave her name as Tolu, “Anyone that is in this country will know that fuel scarcity is one problem that a lot of taxi drivers are currently facing. It makes it very difficult for commuters to get to their different place of work.

“During the rush hour when everybody closes from work, especially on Mondays, it’s always strenuous to get a taxi. Most times you have to struggle if you see any. Some get injured in the process of struggling.”

He added that the scarcity of taxis has affected him in the area of punctuality.

Vitoria John, an NYSC member who resides at Mpape, said that getting to her place of primary assignment every day has been challenging.

“This morning getting to my place of work was hard, I stood for more than an hour before I was able to get a taxi, and after the close of work I’m forced to struggle for taxi in other to get home,” she said.

An employee of a travel agency who didn’t want her name mentioned pleaded with the Federal Government to address the challenge which she said has resulted in transport fares hike.

“Most times I get home very late, I leave work around 5 pm and I get home by 8 pm, it really challenging. Taxis are not much as they used to be, maybe because of the whole fuel queue.

“The government should do something about it, because commuters are paying much on transport and the drivers won’t agree to carry passengers the usual amount,” she said.

Commuters mostly affected by the transportation problem include those residing in Dutse, Kubwa, Galadima, Lugbe Airport Road, and Berger, among others.