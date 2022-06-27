Fuel Scarcity: Arewa Youth Groups Call Off Planned Protest, Commend NNPC’s Efforts Amid Global Shortages

The Amalgamated Arewa Your Groups (AAYG), a coalition of 225 Youth Groups in the North, has called off it planned protest at the NNPC Towers Abuja over Insecurity and fear of hijack by political jobbers and profiteers.

The coalition, which had planned to embark on protest over the high price of petroleum products on Tuesday at the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC Towers and NMDPRA headquarters, called it off in a statement signed by its leader, Samuel Kure, on Monday night..

The group noted that with the conclusion of Party primaries, politicians are looking for the slighest opportunity to paint “the people centred government of President Muhammadu Buhari black,” adding that it would not allow the group’s genuine intentions to be hijacked.

“After careful studies of the global energy crisis as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has affected world ost developed nations, we have come to the realization that our country, which lack refining capacity can’t be isolated from it,” the statement read in part

The AAYG commended the leadership of NNPC for the frantic efforts it is making to make petroleum products available to Nigerians amidst global shortage.

The group however urged security agencies, staff of Nigerian Midstream and Down Stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to go after fuel stations that are selling refined products above the subsidized price or are hoarding same to inflict pains on Nigerians in order to set them against the government.

The group also urged Nigerian youths to put National interest first whenever they are faced with “dicey” situations as the country is in now.

Signed:

Mock Samuel Kure,

Leader.

Comrade Abubakar Musa Ardo

Secretary

Comrade Victor Duniya

Spokesperson