Fuel Scarcity Looms In Abia As IPMAN Threatens Strike Over 600% Tax Hike

Petroleum marketers in Abia State have threatened to shut down all fuel stations across the state if the government fails to reverse a 600 per cent increase in consolidated revenue charges within 21 days, warning of an imminent scarcity of petrol, diesel, and other products.

The ultimatum was issued at the conclusion of a stakeholders’ meeting of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Abia State chapter, held at its secretariat in Osisioma Local Government Area.

The session was chaired by the state IPMAN Chairman, Oliver Okolo, alongside zonal chairman Bobby Dick, national board of trustees member Godfrey Chukwunyere, and former chairman His Royal Highness Eze Jude Onyenagbaru.

In a communique jointly signed by Okolo and union secretary Obike Imo Mascot, IPMAN demanded that the Abia State Board of Internal Revenue immediately revert the consolidated tax from N600,000 to the previous N95,000. The group described the hike as “draconian and outrageous”, stating it would force members out of business amid ongoing challenges from the full removal of fuel subsidies.

IPMAN highlighted disparities with neighbouring southeastern states, noting that marketers in Ebonyi pay about N100,000, while those in Enugu pay an average of N110,000.

The group insisted it would not negotiate beyond N150,000, the amount paid by counterparts in the region.

The marketers revealed that multiple attempts to engage state officials had worsened their situation, with direct access to Governor Alex Otti allegedly blocked by government agents.

“Our efforts to interface with the people-friendly governor have been rebuffed, perhaps out of fear that he would revert to the status quo or limit any increase to no more than 50 per cent,” the communique stated.

IPMAN emphasised that the 21-day notice, effective immediately, is a last resort after exhaustive dialogue had failed.

“We are left with no alternative but to close shop, as it has become impossible to stay afloat in this murky business environment,” the group warned.

If enforced, the shutdown could disrupt fuel supply chains in Abia, exacerbating economic pressures on residents and businesses already grappling with high pump prices. State government officials have yet to respond to the ultimatum.