Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Intervenes, Releases 160 Trucks To Oil Marketers

As fuel scarcity bites harder across the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday allocated 160 truck load of petrol to oil marketers in Kano state.

The Kano State Branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association confirmed the allocation while inaugurating an ad-hoc committee set up to ensure prompt distribution of the commodity.

The IPMAN Chairman, Bashir Danmalam, commended the NNPC for the prompt measures it has taken to address the fuel scarcity which resurfaced few days ago.

He noted that the Corporation has ordered its depots across the country to intensify efforts in their operations to end the scarcity which reared its ugly head few days ago.

He said, “I am happy to announce that the NNPC has today (Tuesday) allocated no fewer than 160 trucks to Kano as part of measures to check the scarcity. This singular effort is worthy of commendation.”

He, therefore, assured the public of the association’s readiness to ensure adequate fuel distribution to all the nooks and crannies of the states under its jurisdiction in particular and the country at large.

He said that IPMAN would collaborate with the leadership of Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products to ensure adequate distribution of the commodity across the country so as to end the scarcity and alleviate the sufferings of people occasioned by the scarcity.

“IPMAN in collaboration with ADTOP as an essential service provider would ensure adequate distribution of the product in all parts of the country,” he added.

He, however, advised motorists and other vehicle owners against panic buying and hoarding of the commodity in their houses in view of the dangers associated with the acts.