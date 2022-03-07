Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Releases List Of Filling Stations Dispensing Fuel 24 Hours In Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has released a list of filling stations operating 24 hours service in the Federal Capital Territory.

The list is coming few hours after the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mele Kyari, assured Nigerians that the issues surrounding the queues are being sorted.

Recall that the GMD/CEO had blamed the current fuel queues at the filling station on panic buying.

The NNPC boss said on Monday that normalcy is returning as trucks loaded with fuel are being distributed across the country.

“We are resolving our issues, supply is robust, distribution is being sorted, support from partners and stakeholders massive, seeking further understanding of Nigerians as we move towards normalcy,” Kyari said during the inspection in Lagos.

The NNPC revealed in the list via a tweet which was seen by THE WHISTLER on Monday that over 48 retail stations across the FCT dispense petrol to motorists to ensure that fuel queues disappear.

The petrol stations listed by the NNPC are owned by 17 companies including: A.A. Rano, ARDOVA, AFDIN, AYM Shafa, CONOIL, Danmarna, Enyo, Eterna Oil, Total, Austoma, NIPCO, OANDO, RainOil, SHEMA, Mainland, and NNPC Mega Stations.

FULL LIST:

List Of Filling Stations Dispensing Fuel 24 Hours In Abuja

