Fuel Shock, Tax Pressure Push Economy Toward Breaking Point

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…CPPE Rejects Proposed Additional Tax On Beverages

…Oil Rally Bringing More Pain Than Gain For Nigeria—LCCI

Nigeria’s fragile economic recovery is facing renewed threats as surging fuel prices and emerging tax proposals combine to intensify pressure on businesses, households, and investment sentiment, raising concerns that the economy may be approaching a critical tipping point.

In separate but converging warnings, two of the country’s leading private sector advocacy groups, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), have flagged mounting risks arising from rising energy costs and policy signals that could further burden an already strained productive sector.

At the heart of the concern is the sharp escalation in petrol prices, driven by rising global crude oil benchmarks and domestic pricing dynamics.

Advertisement

The LCCI has warned that with crude oil prices climbing to about $112 per barrel and ex-depot petrol prices rising to around N1,245 per litre, pump prices in Nigeria could approach N1,500 per litre in the near term.

Such a development, the chamber cautioned, would have far-reaching implications across the economy, transmitting inflationary shocks through transportation, food supply chains, manufacturing, and services.

The implications are already visible. Fuel remains a foundational input across nearly all sectors of the Nigerian economy, powering logistics, production, and distribution in a context where public electricity supply remains unreliable.

As petrol and diesel costs rise, businesses are left with little choice but to pass on higher costs to consumers, further eroding purchasing power in an economy already grappling with persistent inflation.

For households, the impact is immediate and severe. Higher fuel prices translate directly into increased transportation fares, rising food prices, and escalating costs of basic goods and services.

Advertisement

For businesses, particularly small and medium-scale enterprises, the consequences are more existential shrinking margins, declining sales volumes, and growing uncertainty about survival.

The LCCI noted that Nigeria’s structural vulnerabilities in the energy sector are amplifying the crisis.

Despite being a major crude oil producer, the country continues to struggle with inadequate domestic refining capacity, forcing reliance on a combination of local refining and imports to meet daily petrol demand estimated at over 50 million litres.

This imbalance between supply and demand, coupled with foreign exchange constraints and distribution inefficiencies, has created a volatile pricing environment where global shocks quickly translate into domestic hardship.

While higher crude oil prices would ordinarily boost government revenues, the chamber warned that Nigeria is unlikely to fully benefit due to production constraints and longstanding inefficiencies in the oil sector.

Instead, the immediate effect is a rise in domestic energy costs, which feeds directly into inflation and weakens overall economic stability.

Advertisement

Yet, even as businesses grapple with escalating fuel costs, a new layer of concern has emerged from proposed fiscal measures targeting the manufacturing sector.

The CPPE has strongly opposed a proposal for an additional tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, warning that such a move would compound existing pressures on producers and undermine recovery efforts in the real sector.

The organisation described the proposed tax as ill-timed and inconsistent with the government’s stated objective of reducing the burden on businesses and improving the investment climate. According to the CPPE, introducing new sector-specific levies at a time of high inflation, elevated interest rates, and weak consumer demand risks sending negative signals to investors and worsening policy uncertainty.

The Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf noted that the beverage industry is particularly vulnerable due to its heavy dependence on energy across production and distribution processes. From water extraction and purification to bottling, packaging, and cold-chain logistics, energy costs constitute a significant portion of operational expenses.

With diesel prices having surged by over 70 per cent and petrol prices rising by more than 200 per cent in the past two years, manufacturers in the sector are already operating under intense cost pressure.

Adding another tax burden, CPPE warned, could push many operators especially small and medium-scale producers closer to closure.

The broader manufacturing landscape reflects similar strains. High interest rates, with the Monetary Policy Rate above 26.5 per cent and commercial lending rates often exceeding 30 per cent, have significantly increased the cost of borrowing.

At the same time, exchange rate depreciation has raised the cost of imported raw materials and production inputs, further squeezing margins.

In this environment, the introduction of new taxes is seen not merely as an additional cost, but as a potential trigger for deeper structural stress.

The risks extend beyond individual firms. The food and beverage sector is a critical component of Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem, with extensive linkages to agriculture, packaging, logistics, and retail. Disruptions in this segment could therefore cascade across the value chain, affecting farmers, distributors, and service providers.

CPPE warned that the likely consequences of additional taxation include production cuts, factory closures, job losses, and increased informalisation as businesses seek ways to survive outside the formal tax net.

This convergence of rising energy costs and potential fiscal tightening presents a complex policy dilemma for the government.

On one hand, there is a need to raise revenue and address public health concerns often associated with sugar consumption. On the other, there is an urgent imperative to support businesses, protect jobs, and sustain economic recovery in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The LCCI also argued that policy responses should prioritise targeted interventions rather than broad or sector-specific burdens. It recommended time-bound support for critical sectors such as transportation, agriculture, and small businesses to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices.

The chamber emphasised the need for structural reforms to stabilise the downstream petroleum sector. Key among its recommendations is the enforcement of domestic crude supply obligations to local refineries, including consistent allocation of crude to boost refining capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

In addition, it called for a transparent and scalable framework—such as a naira-for-crude arrangement—to reduce exposure to foreign exchange volatility and moderate fuel pricing pressures.

Regulatory clarity and market discipline were also highlighted as critical. The LCCI urged the establishment of a rules-based pricing system that reflects actual cost fundamentals while preventing market distortions and abuse of dominance.

Beyond immediate policy responses, both organisations pointed to the need for a more coordinated and forward-looking economic strategy.

Nigeria’s current situation reflects deeper structural challenges, including energy dependence, infrastructure gaps, and limited industrial diversification.