Fuel Subsidy: NLC To Begin Nationwide Strike On June 7th

Nigeria
By Kasarahchi Aniagolu
Joe Ajaero
Photo Collage - Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu and President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero

Barely 24 hours after debunking interest to carry out strike action, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a nationwide strike effective Wednesday, June 7th 2023.

Advertisement

This was revealed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Congress in Abuja as part of the resolutions reached on Friday.

RELATED
Nigeria

FG Won’t Be Able To Repay Its Debt, Grow Economy If Fuel Subsidy Is Not Removed—Kyari

Economy

We Are Not Planning Any Protest Against Fuel Subsidy Removal, Says NLC

The NLC President said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has up to June 7th to refer back to the former Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) price or the organized labour will be forced to shut down economic activities nationwide.

.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement