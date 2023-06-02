Fuel Subsidy: NLC To Begin Nationwide Strike On June 7th

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely 24 hours after debunking interest to carry out strike action, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a nationwide strike effective Wednesday, June 7th 2023.

This was revealed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Congress in Abuja as part of the resolutions reached on Friday.

The NLC President said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has up to June 7th to refer back to the former Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) price or the organized labour will be forced to shut down economic activities nationwide.

