Fulani Professionals Slam Miyetti Allah For ‘Senseless’ Remark On Peter Obi

The Coalition of Fulbe Professionals in Africa, COFPIA, Monday, disassociated itself from a statement credited to one Alhaji Alhasan Saleh, national secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, which vowed not to support the presidential candidature of Labour Party’s Mr Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

COFPIA is a group of professionals of Fulani extraction in Africa.

The coalition said Alh Saleh’s group did not speak on behalf of the entire Fulanis, and therefore urged the public to disregard the call.

Alhasan had during an interview called Obi a “tribal bigot”who represents Biafran interest which would not favour the Fulani nation, adding that Fulanis had been instructed not to vote for him. He also claimed that Obi ‘destroyed the businesses of northerners and chased plenty Hausa and Fulani people from entering Anambra’ when he was Anambra governor.”

The Coalition of Fulbe Professionals in Africa, in a release signed by Prof Mohammed Gidado, its national president, and Hajiya Mairo Modibo, the national secretary, respectively, described Miyetti Allah as an ‘ungodly group’.

The statement read that, “Our attention has been drawn to a sectional, unpatriotic, ungodly and senseless statement credited to one of our brothers, Alhajji Hassan Saleh, the national secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, the most controversial Fulani group in Nigeria, which no doubt, is responsible for the bad name Fulani nation has been branded with in Nigeria.

“The Fulbe all over Nigeria will not be bounded by that politically sponsored statement of Miyetti Allah anymore.

“The Fulani people are wise now and cannot be used as tools of extortion and religious sentiment any more. We will enlighten our people to vote for competence and capacity come 2023. We will never vote for any candidate who has nothing to offer. We have gone far beyond religious and ethnic sentiments.”

The coalition said rather than hearkening to Saleh’s outburst, its members would vote ‘for a president that will tackle poverty, and acute hunger that have held our people hostage for so long’.

It said, “We will vote for a president that will fight insecurity with every commitment and unbiased mind, no matter who is in involved.

“Our respected tribal group, Miyette Allah, should channel their campaign to redeem the bad image they have created for Fulani people in Nigeria rather than casting aspersions on Peter Obi, who has demonstrated capacity to rescue Nigeria from the current hopelessness.

“We have not endorsed Peter Obi or any presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections and we are not Peter Obi’s mouthpiece, but it’s wrong for our people to continue to brand Peter Obi as a tribal bigot and that he doesn’t like the North.

“We, therefore, call on our brothers in the Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore to only speak for their group, rather than misleading Nigerians that they are speaking for the entire Fulani people.

“They lack the moral, spiritual, and religious rights to speak for the entire Fulani people in Nigeria, especially when they have reduced themselves to tribal bigots that has no regards for other tribes and faiths.”