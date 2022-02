FULL LIST: Air Force Announces Successful Candidates For 2021 Direct Short Service

The Nigerian Air Force has released the names of successful and reserve candidates for the 2021 direct short service commission course.

The NAF said 143 candidates qualified for enrolment into different fields such as Space Tech, Armament Technology, Medical and Air Intelligence, amongst others.

Air Vice Marshal PO Jemitola, who announced the successful applicants on Friday, said all entrants except those on the reserve list are to report to Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna State, on March 5, 2022.

He said, “Any candidate who fails to report by 1800 Hrs (6:00pm) Monday 7 March 2022 will forfeit the training slot. Selected candidates will be received on arrival at the Centre of Excellence Building, NDA Ribadu Campus and must come along with the ORIGINALS and photocopies of their credentials which include First School Leaving Certificate, NECO/WAEC/NABTEB results, Degree/HND Certificate, Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age, Letter of State of Origin, Nigerian Air Force Applicant Acknowledgement Card, Signed Attestation of Parent/Guardian Consent Form and Local Government Area Attestation Form. Any candidate who fails to present originals of the stated documents will not be accepted into the Academy.”

The candidates are also required to report at the campus with the following:

Two pairs of black and white trousers.

One lounge suit (dark colour).

Two belts (preferably black).

One pair of black cover shoes (male).

Two pairs of white canvas shoes.

Two pairs of white shorts.

Pyjamas.

One pair of football boots (male).

Three pairs of blue shorts and white round neck vests.

Two white shirts (long sleeves).

Four pairs of white socks.

One black rubber-strapped digital quartz wristwatch.

Black polish, brushes, shaving kit and toiletries.

Two white bed sheets and pillow cases for 8 spring bed.

Black swimming trunk/shirt.

Personal computer (laptop).

Pressing iron.

Six passport photograph.

Female candidates were asked to come along with the following:

One pair of black low heel cover shoes.

Four lounge skirts (dark colours).

Four pairs of black or blue short tight.

Two pairs of trouser suits.

Jetimola added that “All candidates are encouraged to learn basic swimming skills before reporting for training. Candidates on the reserve list are NOT to report to the Academy until invited. Selected candidates are not allowed to receive visitors and will not leave the Academy for the first three months of training.

“Specialties allotted to candidates are NOT subject to change while in the Nigerian Air Force. Candidates with such intentions are strongly advised to decline this offer.”