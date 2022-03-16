Funds Stolen From Govt Coffers Since 1960 Can Turn Around Nigeria’s Fortunes—HEDA

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda on Wednesday claimed that the funds which had been stolen by government officials from the treasury since Nigeria gained independence in 1960 can turn around the fortunes of the country.

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, said this while reacting to the passage of Proceeds of Crime Bill by the Senate.

The HEDA Boss commended the Red Chamber for the courage and asked the House of Representatives to do the same during concurrence.

Suraju called on Nigerians to give every necessary support to the lawmakers in ensuring that the Proceeds of Crime Bill becomes law.

He added that if signed into law, the benefits would be unprecedented.

The HEDA Chairman said time has come for Nigeria to stop losing billions of Naira from the actions of few Nigerians particularly the Politically Exposed Persons who are bent at crippling the economy.

He said, “The amount of money stolen and banked in different foreign banks and properties in different parts of the world illegally acquired by some Nigerians since independence till date, are more than enough to not only turn Nigeria into a cynosure but envy of the world.

“Today, what do we have? Apart from suffering of resource curses, We are the capital poverty of the world, the sixth most miserable people on earth.

“Nigerians are not expected to live anywhere below average. But due to the attitude of some persons, Nigerians now attract sympathy, a laughing stock, and the political leaders are doing just little to redeem the image of the giant of Africa.”

He added that HEDA Resource Centre expects the House of Representatives to do exactly as the Senate without hesitation and transmit same to the president for assent.

The Bill when it becomes law would expand the mandates of existing statutory institutions to manage proceeds of crime, rather than creating a new body to carry out such functions.

Moreso, it would facilitate the establishment of departments in relevant organisations to manage forfeited assets as well as provide for an effective legal framework for the recovery of proceeds of crime.

It would also strengthen the criminal confiscation procedure by ensuring that the total benefit from a person’s criminal activity is recovered, among others.