Funke Akindele Confirms She’s Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate

Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has picked actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, as his running mate for the 2023 election.

The actress confirmed the development through an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

The candidate, Olajide Adediran, had hinted that he will pick a woman and it soon emerged he was following in the footstep of River State govenorship candidate, who picked Tonto Dikeh as his running mate.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Tonte Ibraye, candidate of the African Democratic Congress for Rivers, had picked Dikeh few weeks ago.

In a video Akindele posted on Tuesday, she said, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.”