G-7 Will Determine Next House Of Reps Speaker – Betara

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rep. Aliyu Betara, one of the leading aspirants for the seat of the Speakership of the House of Representatives says the G-7 will determine who emerges the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Betara said this at the formal declaration of the Speakership of a member of the G-7 Rep. Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps in Abuja.

He said their group would arrive at a consensus on who is best suited to preside over the proceedings of the House in the 10th assembly.

Betara, described Wase as a brother and a comrade who is equally qualified to preside over the House.

According to him, for us, we formed this group because we are opposed to the zoning arrangement of the party, qe are not fighting and we would not fight. We are in support of a consensus candidate.

“We can pick the candidate from among ourselves but if we all sit down and decided on it. I assure all of you it is only one person that God would choose to be Speaker.

Advertisement

” I assure you that we are not going to have any issue. We are going to agree to support one of us as speaker, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the G-7 are a group of aspirants for the 10th National Assembly speaker, opposed to the consensus candidate chosen by the APC.

Members of the group are: Betara, Wase, Sada Soli, Miriam Onuhoa, Yusuf Gagdi, Sani Jaji and Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

Sada Soli on his part, squd there was need for fairness, inclusivity and respect for diversity in arriving at the choice of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He called on members elect to strive to protect the sanctity and freedom of the institution of the legislature.

Advertisement

Gagdi also warned against a rubber stamped Assembly that would take directive from forces outside the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly.