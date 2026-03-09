G7 Finance Ministers Hold Emergency Talks On Rising Oil Prices

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Finance ministers from the world’s leading industrialised countries have held an emergency virtual meeting to address the sharp rise in global oil prices triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting brought together ministers from the Group of Seven (G7), a bloc made up of United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan, to discuss economic responses to the energy shock.

Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel on Monday with Brent crude briefly nearing $120, as fears of prolonged disruption to supplies through the Strait of Hormuz rattled markets. The increase has been attributed to conflict related outages and reduced flows from major producers, pushing inflationary pressure higher at a time when many economies are already grappling with cost of living challenges.

Ministers focused on whether to coordinate a joint release of emergency oil reserves, which are large stockpiles held by strategic partners to be used in times of crisis. The talks were held in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA), which manages collective reserve strategies designed to cushion sudden supply shocks.

Officials familiar with the discussions said three G7 countries, including the United States, have signalled support for a coordinated release of petroleum from strategic stocks to help stabilise the market. Some industry analysts have estimated that a release could total 300–400 million barrels, representing a significant portion of the global emergency reserves.

Despite these talks, G7 officials, including France’s Finance Minister Roland Lescure, said there has been no final decision yet to tap the reserves. Lescure noted that while the group is ready to act if necessary, they are “not there yet” on initiating a release, highlighting the careful balance policymakers are trying to maintain between market support and timing.

Advertisement

The emergency meeting shows growing global concern about the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict. With oil prices remaining volatile, governments are weighing tough choices about how to protect consumers and economies without undermining longer term market stability. Economists warn that unless supply fears ease, higher energy costs could translate into broader inflationary pressure worldwide.