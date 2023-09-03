Gabon: AU Can Stop Coups By Taking Stand Against Bad Democratic Leadership In Africa – Ex-Lawmaker Robinson Uwak

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has called on the African Union(AU) to take a firm stand against bad democratic leadership in Africa as a preventive measure against coups in the continent.

The lawmaker who represented Oron, Mbo, Okobo, Ure-Offong/Oruko and Udung-Uko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in reaction to the coup d’etat in Gabon.

With the spread of coups from Sudan to Niger, Gabon, he said the AU could tell that the coups are associated with poor political leadership in the affected countries.

Uwak highlighted that the values of democratic government as against military dictatorship cannot be overemphasized, adding that the latest military coup in Gabon that removed President Omar Bongo, stands condemned.

“The actions of the coupists in Sudan, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger and now Gabon has set the Africa Union several steps back in its efforts to entrench democratic principles on the continent.

“However, I must note that the resurgence of coups in Africa is tied to the many years of institutional failures and social injustice occasioned by bad leadership, flawed elections, impositions and failure to respect democratic norms.

“For Africa to develop, therefore, it must evolve a democracy that would provide the needed development and take majority of the people out of poverty,” he said in the statement while commending the AU for suspending Gabon from the continental bloc.

“I support the actions taken by the African Union and the international bodies against the junta in Gabon, which includes the suspension of the country,” the ex-lawmaker added.

Uwak joined other experts and political actors who have spoken against the recent coups in the continent.