‘Gabon Coup Needed But Niger Soldiers Seeking Vengeance’ — Nigerian Varsity Dons Assess ECOWAS’ Response To Military Takeovers

In the wake of the military coup led by General Abdulrahman Tchani in Niger Republic, two senior university lecturers in Nigeria have shared their insights on the potential outcomes of an immediate military intervention to coups by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Niger coup saw the seizure of power from President Mohamed Bazoum and triggered economic sanctions from ECOWAS due to the junta’s refusal to restore democracy.

ECOWAS has also left the option of military force open if diplomacy fails.

But the junta’s response to ECOWAS sanctions included the installation of a new government consisting of military personnel, defying the regional bloc’s directives.

Prof. Ghali Shereef, the Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Abuja, believes that immediate military intervention in Niger could have altered the course of events and discouraged soldiers in other nations from considering coups.

He emphasized that the coup in Niger was driven by military officers seeking revenge against Bazoum, while the one in Gabon was linked to corruption.

“I stand to be corrected and in my own opinion. ECOWAS should have immediately, with immediate effect, moved to Niger and reversed the cause of that particular coup for that would have stopped the spread of military intervention in African politics; that is on one hand.

“On the other hand, the issue of Gabon, President Bongo has already lost popularity among the common masses in Gabon.

“This is a family that has succeeded in developing a political dynasty from his own father and they have made power like a hereditary institution.

“I do not blame the military in Gabon because the Gabonese needed a political change.”

He added, “But for Niger, it was a political vendetta through political vengeance because the head of the junta in Niger, Abdulrahman Tchani was the head of the presidential guard.

“When he was deposed or removed by Bazoum, he later tried to carry out a kind of vengeance to remove the president.

He said the coup in Niger was not intended to look after the common man in the country or to bring change but rather “aimless and enveloped by the spirit of vengeance.”

The professor held that ECOWAS’ failure to immediately intervene against the junta in Niger, can make coup d’etat a norm in the continent.

“Now, it has become a norm that military officers will actually seize power and will be doing good and fine; and ECOWAS should have intervened in Niger as it could have stopped the incessant military takeover by military officers.

“But the failure of ECOWAS to do that (intervene militarily); we are going to see more and more military intervention in African politics,” he opined.

On the other hand, Shereef noted that ECOWAS’ refrain from immediate military action in Niger may be credited to its respect for democratic principles.

“I could remember that the senators in Nigeria rejected military intervention in Niger; the ECOWAS parliament, experts, policymakers as well as intellectuals in different ECOWAS member states have been suggesting not for ECOWAS to actually carry out military intervention in Niger because that would actually destabilise the region,” Shereef said in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

Dr. Riya’uddeen Maitama, a foreign affairs analyst and international relations lecturer at Bayero University, shared a similar perspective.

He saw the recent coups as reactions to bad governance in Africa, with despotic and corrupt leaders often enjoying support from former colonial powers.

Maitama highlighted the perception in Sahel countries that foreign interference, particularly by France, was at the root of their problems.

He told THE WHISTLER, “For a very long period of time, despotic leaders and corrupt African leaders were having a strong backing of their former colonial masters. In the case of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, etc, those leaders were strongly backed by the French government; they stationed their troops in these countries and ensured that whatsoever atrocities these leaders commit, they are protected provided they are serving the interest of their masters in Paris or the interest of France or protecting the economic interest of France.”

Regarding ECOWAS’s call for a return to civilian administration, Maitama believed it was an impractical demand in light of the popular opinion in affected countries that democratic leaders must leave office due to alleged corruption and electoral malpractice.

He noted that many citizens were content with military rule, believing it was a solution to their predicaments.

Maitama further cautioned against ECOWAS military intervention, as it could spur chaos and anarchy in the West African region, which was already grappling with internal conflicts and insurgency.



Instead, he advocated for ECOWAS to promote good governance, democratic consolidation, and credible elections in the region to prevent reactions that might lead to military takeovers.

He added that citizens of Sahel countries like Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali seem to have a common position that the source of their problems is the continuous involvement of France in their internal affairs.

“Most of these countries and their people believe that removing their leaders from power through whatsoever means is an instrument is a way forward and solution to their present predicament,” said Maitama.

“The popular opinion in these countries is that they (citizens) are happy with the military rule; they are no longer interested in this civilian administration,” the don said.

Maitama added, “The decision of ECOWAS to use military force in order to bring back Niger’s ousted government is a decision that will bring chaos and anarchy in the West African subregion entirely because we are still battling with insurgents and we are yet to get out of this problem.

“Bringing the use of force whereby ECOWAS wants to confront an organised military or government, nobody knows when the crisis will end and nobody knows the cost and implication, therefore military intervention is not the solution.

“But where we are faced with elections that are marred by rigging, violence and all sort of irregularities, definitely it will result to all sort of reactions which may likely include military intervention,” he said.