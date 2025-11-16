Gabriel Ruled Out Of Brazil Match Against Tunisia

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães is expected to miss Brazil’s clash against Tunisia in France on Tuesday after suffering a thigh injury.

The 27-year-old picked up the injury during a friendly win over Senegal at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

He will stay in London and not travel to Lille for the Tunisia match on Tuesday.

The Brazilian federation confirmed on Sunday that Gabriel underwent tests that revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh and that the centre-back will not travel with the team for Tuesday’s friendly against Tunisia in Lille, instead returning to his club for treatment.

Gabriel has played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League campaign to date; they have conceded just five goals in 11 games and have kept eight consecutive clean sheets in all competitions before the 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

A major threat from set pieces, Gabriel scored against Atlético Madrid and the last-minute winner at Newcastle.

Arsenal return to action after the international break when they host Tottenham at the Emirates next Sunday.

They are four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Gunners are next in action when they face north London rivals Tottenham on 23 November, before welcoming Bayern Munich in the Champions League the following Wednesday.

Another Arsenal defender, Riccardo Calafiori, has left the Italy squad.